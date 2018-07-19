European royal families are starting a family photo trend - will Prince William and Kate Middleton be tempted? We don't quite imagine the British royal family recreating this picture…

When the Dutch royal family released a gorgeous set of new official family pictures back in April many royal fans were left speechless over one particular photograph. The surprising snap showed King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their three daughters, Princesses Catharina-Amalia, Alexia and Ariane snapped looking like a Hollywood family inside the royal palace in Amsterdam.

The portrait showed the family-of-five mid-stride, with Maxima and her daughters' voluminous hair swaying in the air as they sashay towards the camera – a scene very worthy of a shampoo ad!

Fast forward several months and the Belgian royal family have followed the lead of their neighbouring royals and have recreated the same picture, with some subtle differences. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium released the new set of official photographs on Tuesday and one of the snaps shows them walking with their four children, Princesses Elisabeth and Eleonore and Princes Gabriel and Emmanuel in the grounds of their royal residence. Unlike the Dutch royals, however, they are all walking hand in hand. Coincidentally both sets were taken to commemorate King Willem-Alexander and King Phillipe's five years on the throne. Both royals were inaugurated in 2013 following the abdications of the former rulers.

"This Saturday, July 21st, exactly 5 years ago, King Philippe took an oath in front of the Chambers united as 7th Belgian King," the royal family's official Twitter account wrote alongside four new official snaps.

We wonder if Prince William and their family will be tempted to recreate this new popular photo trend. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released several family snaps in the past, but the couple seem to favour studio-like images against a simple neutral backdrop, making them the complete focus of the picture.