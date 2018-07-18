The Queen makes appearance with royal family in Prince Louis' christening photos – did you notice? She missed the service but made sure she was present for the pictures

When Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen and Prince Philip would not be attending their great-grandson Prince Louis' christening last week, many royal fans were left disappointed – mainly because they would miss such a joyous occasion and we wouldn't see Her Majesty in the official photos with the Cambridges and the rest of the royal family. And whilst physically that was the case – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still thought of a very clever way to make her part of the historic moment.

The family-of-five, which took the official pictures in the Morning Room at Clarence House, made sure that they were positioned correctly so a portrait of the Queen in her younger years could feature in the background - just behind Prince Harry. Prince George's christening portraits were also taken in the same room, but as the Queen was present then, the angle of the photos was different and her portrait didn't make an appearance.

Coincidently, the Queen is wearing blue, the colour that was chosen by Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Carole and Pippa Middleton, Princes Charles, William and Harry and James Matthews and James Middleton. The Duchesses of Cambridge and Cornwall and Prince Louis chose to wear neutral tones in white and cream whilst the Duchess of Sussex chose a surprising olive green outfit.

There is a very sweet meaning behind Meghan not following the dress code though, as green is thought to be one of the most calming colours there are, while her exact shade – olive green – represents the traditional colour of peace. Green is also known to connote love and nurture, as well as a love of family and nature. As somebody who has recently joined the royal family, it could have been that Meghan was wishing to represent these qualities to bring positivity to Prince Louis' special day – which took place in the same chapel were she was baptised earlier this year.

