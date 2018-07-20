The special item from Prince Louis' christening that features in Prince Charles' exhibition Can you spot it?

When the Cambridges and the royal family posed for Prince Louis' official christening photos, many were pleased to see that the Queen, who was absent from the service, had actually made it into the official portraits. Although she wasn't there in person, the monarch was present in the form of a formal portrait that was visible on the of Clarence House's Morning room, where the official pictures were taken.

Well now, royal fans who visit Prince Charles' Prince & Patron exhibition at Buckingham Palace this summer are in luck as the stunning oil sketch of Her Majesty painted from 1972-73 by Michael Noakes has been chosen to feature in it, meaning lucky visitors will get to see the historic item close up.

This isn't the only item that will excite fans, as personal pictures of Charles and Prince William with a baby Prince George, and a wedding picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also feature in the curated exhibit created to celebrate the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday year.

The family photos are on display alongside a number of works of art personally selected for the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace. The Prince's favourite art works are shown alongside works created by young artists supported by three charities which he has founded and is patron of: The Royal Drawing School, The Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts and Turquoise Mountain.

Pieces on display also include a Johan Joseph Zoffany's painting, The Tribuna of the Uffizi, commissioned by Queen Charlotte in 1772, and the cloak of Napoleon Bonaparte, made of wool, silk and silver thread, taken from Napoleon's carriage immediately after the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 and later presented to the future George IV. The colour, pattern and story of the cloak are said to have fascinated Prince Charles since he first saw it on display at Windsor Castle.

The artwork is arranged on the walls of an octagonal room with tables filled with books by Charles, family snaps, vases and other decorative objects, while above are hung rows of paintings and other artworks, some with a tapestry as a backdrop.