Secrets from Kate Middleton's school run, including dropping off Prince George the day after giving birth to Louis The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son has thrived at Thomas's Battersea

The Duchess of Cambridge amazed royal watchers after she stepped out to present her newborn son Prince Louis to the world, just seven hours after giving birth. And it has now been revealed that Kate also did the school run the day after welcoming her baby boy. According to the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, the Duchess was spotted dropping off her eldest child Prince George at Thomas's Battersea just one day after the birth.

Prince William and Kate, both 36, regularly do the school run and it seems the Duchess is just as down-to-earth as you might expect. One parent noted: "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!" The report went to say that William once turned up unannounced to a 'get to know you' coffee morning, dressed down in chinos, a jumper and wearing his glasses.

Take a peek inside the Cambridges' family photo album:

Loading the player...

While George's nerves were apparent on his first day of school last September, and his timid nature has been commented on during official appearances, Prince William and Kate's little boy is extremely happy and confident behind closed doors. The report added that George "has really thrived" at Thomas's Battersea, which has offered him a "very happy environment".

MORE: Take a video tour of Buckingham Palace and see rooms you never knew existed

George "has really thrived" at his school

The future King is currently on holiday in Mustique with his parents and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. George celebrated his fifth birthday on Sunday – no doubt able to enjoy the sun and the sea on the Caribbean private island. It's believed that the Cambridges have joined Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton on their annual holiday.

MORE: Princess Eugenie wore this dreamy dress twice in two months

While the family celebrated in private, Kensington Palace did release a gorgeous official portrait of George for fans to see. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous in the grounds of Clarence House following Prince Louis' christening earlier in the month. Displaying a toothy smile, George looked utterly adorable – and very happy – as he posed in his grandad's garden.