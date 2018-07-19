Have Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to Mustique for their first holiday as a family of five? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last visited the island in 2015

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are believed to be enjoying their first holiday as a family of five in Mustique. While no photographic proof has surfaced, Twitter is rife with comments that the royals have headed to the Caribbean. According to royal blogger Tea Time with the Cambridges, the family were spotted arriving at St Lucia airport, where they then boarded a private plane to their next destination – the small island of Mustique. Kate's family, the Middletons, were also spotted. Kensington Palace has declined to comment.

Mustique, which is a favourite with royalty and celebrities alike, is extremely exclusive. It has around 100 luxury villas and operates a no-fly zone over the area, which would be perfect for the Cambridges and their young children. The royals would be able to soak up the sun and enjoy some relaxed, carefree downtime away from the public eye.

It's not clear which of the Middletons have joined the party, but Kate's parents Carole and Michael are likely to be in Mustique too, as is Kate's younger sister Pippa, who may be enjoying a babymoon with her husband James Matthews ahead of the arrival of their first child. The group also have extra reason to celebrate – not only would the Cambridges be marking their first holiday as a family of five, but William and Kate's son Prince George is turning five on Sunday.

The Duchess' parents Carole and Michael usually travel to Mustique in the winter to escape the January blues and to celebrate Carole's birthday at the end of the month. But they may have decided to postpone this year's break to the summer, after Prince Louis was born. The last time William and Kate joined the Middletons in the Caribbean was in 2015, just four months before Princess Charlotte's arrival. The royals similarly spent their first babymoon on the island when Kate was pregnant with Prince George in 2013.

Martin Katz, a famed Beverly Hills jeweller, and his wife Kelly met the royal couple while on holiday there in 2008. Speaking to HELLO!, he revealed: "We went to a cocktail party at the Cotton House Hotel and William and Kate were there. I was at the bar ordering drinks and Kate came over and chatted for a bit. I told Kelly, 'Kate's been chatting me up, you have to be careful!' Then she invited us to come and meet William."

Kelly added: "Martin went to shake William's hand and dropped his glass of pink punch at his feet. It splattered all the way up William's white outfit, splashing him in the face. He said, 'Oh my, that was quite refreshing.' His mother would be so proud of him, he's such a gent. Kate's just beautiful. And they're quite the sportsmen. We went diving and they went very deep, more than 90ft. Our instructor said Martin and I weren't qualified to go on the shark dives they went on."