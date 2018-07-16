Prince William reveals struggle to get Prince George and Princess Charlotte interested in this sport The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were chatting to Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic

Prince William has revealed how he and his wife Kate are introducing their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to sport from a young age. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were chatting to Novak Djokovic after his win at Wimbledon on Sunday, when the tennis star and father-of-two asked: "How are your children?" Kate replied, "Yeah, very well," as her husband chipped in: "Very well thanks, very well." William added: "Trying to get a tennis racket in their hand – and a football!"

Laughing, Novak, 31, said, "Ok, ok, nice to talk to you" before shaking hands with the royals. "Congratulations," Kate said. "Have a good summer." The exchange was filmed and posted on Wimbledon's official Instagram account alongside the caption: "So, how are the kids? Novak Djokovic swaps parenting tips with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

William and Kate are known for their love of tennis and make regular appearances at Wimbledon. The Duchess became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in December 2016, taking over the role from the Queen. Despite being on maternity leave and keeping a relatively low-profile, Kate attended two days of Wimbledon this year – on Saturday to watch the women's final, when Angelique Kercher beat Serena Williams, and on Sunday to watch Novak defeat Rafael Nadal.

Kate has previously spoken about how her children are learning to play tennis. During an engagement at Wimbledon last year, she met retired player Greg Rusedski and told him: "[George has] got a racket and he enjoys playing tennis." But she also admitted that, at his age, he just "wants to whack a ball".

Greg later revealed: "She says with George just being four, he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff she should be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball." Meanwhile, his sister Princess Charlotte, who turned three in May, is said to be having lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in London as there are no courts at Kensington Palace.