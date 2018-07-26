The Duchess of York pens very emotional tribute on Instagram as fans rush to support her What a touching message…

The Duchess of York took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a very emotional message to her followers - speaking out in support of the victims of the tragic wildfires in Greece. "In deepest sympathy to all families in the tragedy of the fires in Greece. Thank you to #elenakountoura, the Greek people and services who are working tirelessly in such difficult circumstances," she wrote next to her photograph, which showed her posing with Greek politician Elena Kountoura.

Sarah's loyal followers were quick to thank her for the tribute and send their support, with one writing: "Duchess of York, you are an amazing woman. Such a humanitarian and role model. You are still Fergie to the world, loved and admired for your strengths and loyalty to those in suffering and less fortunate and still loved by so many here in Australia."

The touching post came just hours after Sarah shared an open letter from the CEO and co-founder of Humanitas Charity, Sarah Wade, who strongly opposed an online feature that spoke negatively of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding day.

It read: "I am the CEO and co-founder of Humanitas Charity, of which the Duchess of York is a patron… I am appalled at the vitriol that is expressed in the piece… I would like to draw into questions the purpose of the feature, is it to make a young couple feel embarrassed or ashamed of the choices they have made for their wedding day or is it to incite anger and hatred towards them? Either way, the outcome is negative and tantamount to bullying."

The letter continued: "The rhetoric is inflammatory and divisive, suggesting that the Princess has a 'hunger for glitz and glamour that is every bit as monstrous as Mother Fergie's' and making the ill-researched judgement that the Princess has done 'almost nothing of note'."

Fans of the royal family were quick to agree with the letter's sentiments. One commented, "The Yorks are my favourite royals & I cannot wait for the beautiful wedding, they don't push their faces in front of cameras all the time but they work bloody hard for the things they have a passion for."