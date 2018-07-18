Sarah Ferguson has made us all want to go to Topshop - and for a very good cause Sarah, Duchess of York does a lot of charity work

Sarah, Duchess of York couldn’t have been prouder this week after finding out that the ethical fashion label she helped to establish - Key to Freedom - is now stocking its latest collection of beautiful garments in Topshop. Founded in 2012 after the Duke of York met the charity’s founder Aloka Mitra during a trip to India, the initiative helps vulnerable women from West Bengal, India, gain valuable skills in sewing to create beautiful garments - so it is little wonder that Topshop snapped them up. Taking to Instagram to congratulate them, Sarah shared a photo of some of the women at work, and wrote in the caption: “So proud of these wonderful ladies and Aloka who make these beautiful @ktf_key_to_freedom products which are now in @topshop #keytofreedom #westbengal #india."

Sarah Ferguson helped establish ethical fashion initiative Key to Freedom

The charity have been stocking their pieces - which range from scarves to kaftans - in Topshop since 2015 - and their latest summer-ready collection is stunning. On the Key to Freedom Instagram page, a floral print dress and a co-ordinating kaftan are pictured, along with the message : "Today a new range of Key To Freedom products is launched in @topshop Key To Freedom was founded in 2012 to support and find a route to market for products made by the Women’s Interlink Foundation, which provides vulnerable young women from West Bengal, India, with skills to earn an income."

Sarah has previously opened up about Key to Freedom, telling Marie Claire: "One of the most important things is making dreams come true and I am so supportive of Aloka Mitra [founder of the Women’s Interlink Foundation] and her ladies for doing exactly this. The work they do brings dignity to their lives, and the impact of this project has had a profound effect on the ladies futures. I am very proud to be a part of Key To Freedom."

Key to Freedom shared a photo of some of their latest pieces

This isn't the only good cause that Sarah supports. Another one close to her heart is her charity Children in Crisis. Last week, Prince Andrew's ex-wife announced the news that Children in Crisis would be merging with Street Child UK on social media, and has since given further details about it in her piece for Evening Standard – revealing there are set to be more royals on board with too! "The newly-merged charity will operate across 10 countries, and look to expand into more. I will be its founder patron and Beatrice and Eugenie will become ambassadors for its work," she said.