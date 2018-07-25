The Duchess of York shares open letter shutting down 'inflammatory' article about Princess Eugenie's wedding The Duchess of York retweeted the Sarah Wade's response to the article

The Duchess of York has retweeted an open letter from the CEO and co-founder of Humanitas Charity, Sarah Wade, who strongly opposed an online feature that slated Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's planned wedding day. Posting to letter on social media, she wrote: "I am the CEO and co-founder of Humanitas Charity, of which the Duchess of York is a patron… I am appalled at the vitriol that is expressed in the piece… I would like to draw into questions the purpose of the feature, is it to make a young couple feel embarrassed or ashamed of the choices they have made for their wedding day or is it to incite anger and hatred towards them? Either way, the outcome is negative and tantamount to bullying."

Sarah Ferguson retweeted the letter

Sarah continued: "The rhetoric is inflammatory and divisive, suggesting that the Princess has a 'hunger for glitz and glamour that is every bit as monstrous as Mother's Fergie's' and making the ill-search judgement that the Princess has done 'almost nothing of note". I would like to raise into question whether [the author of the piece] has ever met or spent time with Princess Eugenie or whether the source of her malicious contempt for a 28-year-old woman is the result of years of unfounded and hurtful abuse that has been directed towards the Princess and her family… It is imperative that we support freedom of expression, but not when the intended outcome is to inflict pain on another person or incite others to do so."

Fans of the royal family were quick to agree with the letter's sentiments, with one person writing: "The Yorks are my favourite royals & I cannot wait for the beautiful wedding, they don't push their faces in front of cameras all the time but they work bloody hard for the things they have a passion for," while another added: "I read that article and to me it was just plain nasty. All couples have a choice about their wedding and how it is organised. If this is something the couple want and want to share then that’s fine by me."

