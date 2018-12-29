Prince Charles reveals what his naughty grandchildren get up to at Highgrove The doting granddad gave an insight into his family life earlier this year

With the arrival of little Prince Louis this year, along with the announcement of the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte's star roles in two royal weddings - the royal children have certainly stolen the limelight this year. And who better to reveal more about the mini royals' personalities than their Grandpa Wales? That's why this story was one of HELLO!s most-read articles this year...

Prince Charles is a proud grandfather-of-three, and by the sounds of it, he has his hands full! During a visit to Kew Gardens earlier this year, the future King hinted that they can be rather cheeky, as he got chatting about life at his Highgrove home. Charles was presented an oriental beech sapling for his beech tree collection, but joked that it would need protecting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "I mustn’t let my grandchildren get hold of this," he said. Charles is also granddad to baby Prince Louis - who, although is too young right now to be causing too much mischief in the garden - will be running around with his older siblings in no time!

Prince Charles is a doting grandfather to his cheeky grandchildren

MORE: Prince Charles expressed his fears for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby

During Charles' visit, the Prince also met with Blue Peter presenters, as well as six viewers who had won a competition to see him. Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya said afterwards: "The Prince said he watched Blue Peter when he was a boy so that was probably the Valerie Singleton and John Noakes era. I was impressed he really had time for all the children and had a proper dialogue with all of them." Following the news that Louis had been born back in April, Charles released an incredibly sweet message to congratulate his son and daughter-in-law. "We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them," he said.

Loading the player...

All of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

The father-of-two has previously opened up about being a granddad, saying: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis' personality at his christening

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.