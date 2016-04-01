Prince Charles has been sharing his favorite hobby with Prince George

Prince Charles has long been a fan of gardening, and now the grandfather is encouraging his grandson, Prince George, to give the hobby a go too. During a interview on BBC Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time, the next in line to the British throne explained that George has helped to dig in "a tree or two", at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, South West England.

"You never know, do you, what people are going to be interested in," said the Prince, who has redesigned some of his gardens to make then more child-friendly for George and his baby sister

Prince Charles and Prince George have been planting trees together Photo: Getty Images

"The most important thing is I got him planting a tree or two here, so we planted it together and shovelled in the earth. That's the way I think, when you are very small, and then each time they come you say, 'Do you see how much the tree has grown?', or whatever, and you hope that they take an interest."

Charles' own passion for gardening started at a young age. He looked after his own little plot in the garden at Buckingham Palace and also helped his grandmother, The Queen Mother, tend to the grounds at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.



"I always like gardening - I hate to say this - from a child's point of view. It's a funny thing, because I have such happy memories of bits of garden at my grandmother's house," the 67-year-old said.

The proud grandfather has designed a child-friendly maze in his garden in Scotland Photo: Getty Images

"In Scotland and here (Highgrove) I have tried to design it with what would appeal to a child; it is the paths and the interests.



"I have tried to do that at Dumfries House as well. We have made a maze now up there which is rather fun, and I adored a maze when I was young. You just put yourself in the child's position and sometimes it works."