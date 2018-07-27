Prince Harry's polo player friend Nacho Figueras pokes fun at Meghan Markle kiss The friends go way back!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare kiss at the Sentebale Polo Cup - much to everyone's delight! But their sweet moment was interrupted by Prince Harry's polo player friend Nacho Figueras, who was seen alongside the royal couple following their team's victory on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram page to share a picture of the photobomb, Nacho joked: "When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin. What an incredible love story."

Nacho Figueras has joked about Prince Harry and Meghan's kiss

Nacho has been friends with the Prince for years, and the pair regularly play in charity matches. Last year, the Argentine player opened up about Harry and Meghan's relationship. Making sure to protect his friend's privacy, Nacho told HELLO! US: "I can say that I'm very happy for him. If he's happy, I'm happy. He's a guy that I like very much and he deserves the best."

The handsome dad-of-four has also previously praised Harry and his brother William for their polo-playing skills. "They love the sport of polo so it's always fun to be around them," Nacho said. "It's always fun to help them and an honour to help them raise money, which is what they use polo for, for charities, so it's a wonderful thing." He added: "Their grandmother [the Queen] is a big fan of horses and very passionate. Their grandfather played, their father played, they both play. They're great riders."

At the polo event on Thursday, Harry, 33, was raising funds and awareness for his charity Sentebale, which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are coming to terms with being HIV positive, have AIDS or have lost their parents to the disease. Meghan proved to be every inch the devoted wife as she supported her husband alongside Nacho's wife Delfina, looking typically stylish in a navy Carolina Herrera dress, before presenting his winning team with the trophy.

