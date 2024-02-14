10 rare and sweet photos of royals kissing in public

It's Valentine's Day and to celebrate the occasion, HELLO! is taking a look back at when the royals have locked lips in public.

Of course, we've seen most royals share a kiss as newlyweds after their weddings, but what about rare PDAs on their engagements?

King Frederik and Queen Mary recently delighted the crowds outside Christiansborg Palace as they shared a tender moment following Frederik's proclamation as King.

And while Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in private in July 2020, the property developer couldn't help but planting a kiss on his wife Beatrice's kiss at a red carpet last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also shared a sweet PDA moment or two over the years, including after Prince William's victory at a charity polo match last summer.

Take a look at the sweetest photos of royals sharing a kiss in the gallery below…

The Prince and Princess of Wales © Getty The Princess of Wales was a proud wife as she cheered on Prince William, at a charity polo match in Windsor in July 2023. Kate, who looked beautiful in a blue Beulah London dress, greeted her husband with kisses on both cheeks and a shoulder rub.



King Charles and Queen Camilla © Getty A rare PDA moment between then Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. This sweet moment was spotted between the couple after Charles played in a polo match in Cirencester in 2005. The outing took place just two months after their Windsor wedding.

Mike and Zara Tindall © Getty Mike and Zara Tindall are often tactile with one another in public, as seen at Cheltenham Festival in 2023. The couple, who are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas, will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this July.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex © Getty Prince Harry greeted his wife with a kiss on stage at The Invictus Games in The Hague 2022. Meghan delivered a touching introductory speech in which she said: "I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and ten years of military service."

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark © Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary shared a kiss on the balcony after Frederik was proclaimed King on 14 January 2024. And their daughter Princess Isabella, 16, had the sweetest reaction to the moment behind-the-scenes.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi © Shutterstock Aww! Princess Beatrice went all coy as her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi kissed her on the cheek at the glamorous Vogue World event in 2023. Beatrice looked stunning in a dark floral dress by Richard Quinn with a pop of red lipstick, while Edoardo donned a white tuxedo.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank © Pool/Max Mumby Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank shared their first kiss as husband and wife on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on their wedding day on 12 October 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh © Getty Prince Edward greeted his wife Sophie with an affectionate kiss as she set off on a cycling challenge from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace in London in 2016. The then Countess of Wessex completed the epic feat over seven days, cycling 450 miles.



Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco © Getty The Monaco royal couple shared a smooch after Princess Charlene won with her team the Riviera Water Bike Challenge in support of the Princess Charlene Foundation in 2018.