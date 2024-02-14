Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince William, Mike and Zara Tindall and more royals kissing in public
10 rare and sweet photos of royals kissing in public

Including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Mike and Zara Tindall and more

Royals kissing
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
It's Valentine's Day and to celebrate the occasion, HELLO! is taking a look back at when the royals have locked lips in public.

Of course, we've seen most royals share a kiss as newlyweds after their weddings, but what about rare PDAs on their engagements?

King Frederik and Queen Mary recently delighted the crowds outside Christiansborg Palace as they shared a tender moment following Frederik's proclamation as King.

And while Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in private in July 2020, the property developer couldn't help but planting a kiss on his wife Beatrice's kiss at a red carpet last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also shared a sweet PDA moment or two over the years, including after Prince William's victory at a charity polo match last summer.

Take a look at the sweetest photos of royals sharing a kiss in the gallery below…

The Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William kisses Kate at a polo match© Getty

The Princess of Wales was a proud wife as she cheered on Prince William, at a charity polo match in Windsor in July 2023. 

Kate, who looked beautiful in a blue Beulah London dress, greeted her husband with kisses on both cheeks and a shoulder rub. 


King Charles and Queen Camilla

Charles kisses Camilla at the polo© Getty

A rare PDA moment between then Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. 

This sweet moment was spotted between the couple after Charles played in a polo match in Cirencester in 2005. 

The outing took place just two months after their Windsor wedding. 

Mike and Zara Tindall

Mike and Zara Tindall kiss at Cheltenham races© Getty

Mike and Zara Tindall are often tactile with one another in public, as seen at Cheltenham Festival in 2023. 

The couple, who are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas, will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this July.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle on stage© Getty

Prince Harry greeted his wife with a kiss on stage at The Invictus Games in The Hague 2022. 

Meghan delivered a touching introductory speech in which she said: "I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and ten years of military service."

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark

King Frederik and Queen Mary's children look on as their parents kiss© Getty

King Frederik and Queen Mary shared a kiss on the balcony after Frederik was proclaimed King on 14 January 2024. 

And their daughter Princess Isabella, 16, had the sweetest reaction to the moment behind-the-scenes. 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi kisses Princess Beatrice on the cheek© Shutterstock

Aww! Princess Beatrice went all coy as her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi kissed her on the cheek at the glamorous Vogue World event in 2023. 

Beatrice looked stunning in a dark floral dress by Richard Quinn with a pop of red lipstick, while Edoardo donned a white tuxedo.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack are now parents to sons, August and Ernest© Pool/Max Mumby

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank shared their first kiss as husband and wife on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on their wedding day on 12 October 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Prince Edward kisses wife Sophie after cycling challenge© Getty

Prince Edward greeted his wife Sophie with an affectionate kiss as she set off on a cycling challenge from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace in London in 2016. 

The then Countess of Wessex completed the epic feat over seven days, cycling 450 miles. 

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Prince Albert kisses Princess Charlene© Getty

The Monaco royal couple shared a smooch after Princess Charlene  won with her team the Riviera Water Bike Challenge in support of the Princess Charlene Foundation in 2018. 

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck kisses Queen Jetsun Pema© Getty

The Bhutanese royals kissed in front of 50,000 well-wishers on the final day of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu on 15 October 2011.  

