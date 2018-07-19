This item from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding has gone on display The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on 19 May

It's been two months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows at Windsor Castle, before embarking on a long procession through the streets of Windsor - much to the delight of the thousands of well-wishers. It has now been confirmed that the gorgeous Ascot Landau carriage in which the couple rode is now on public display at the Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace. The iconic carriage, which was pulled by four Windsor Grey horses, carried the newlyweds through Windsor town and up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle. An estimated crowd of over 100,000 people watched the royal wedding procession in Windsor, with another two billion watching worldwide.

The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews and was previously used by Pippa Middleton at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge back in 2011. The head of the royal mews, Crown Equerry Colonel Toby Browne, recently revealed why Harry, 33, picked this carriage for his wedding. "It was selected because it's a wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage," he shared just days prior to the royal wedding. "Very easy for people to see, the passengers can sit up quite high - so there's lots of visibility for everybody."

Ascot Landau carriages are also used each year for the Queen's procession up the course at Royal Ascot, and are regularly used to transport new Commonwealth High Commissioners when they are received by the Queen for an audience at Buckingham Palace. Since the 19th century, the Royal Mews at the palace has been home to the royal collection of coaches and carriages. The Royal Mews provides a unique opportunity for visitors to see the work of the Royal Household department that provides road transport for the Queen and members of the royal family, by both horse-drawn carriage and car.

