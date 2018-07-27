It seems that the Queen is a big fan of ABBA: here's video proof Her Majesty is the Dancing Queen!

The Queen appears to be a huge fan of the popular 70s pop band, ABBA, after the Band of the Royal Logistic Corps aptly played Dancing Queen during the Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace on Friday. The royal family's official Twitter account shared the fabulous performance, and tweeted a video with the caption: "Can you guess this tune? #FridayFeeling Beautiful played by @TheRLCBand during Changing the Guard at #BuckinghamPalace."

Can you guess this tune? #FridayFeeling



Beautiful played by @TheRLCBand during Changing the Guard at #BuckinghamPalace pic.twitter.com/u43Rex1mdb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 27, 2018

Royal fans were quick to comment on the brilliant moment, with one writing: "I've heard that Dancing Queen is one of The Queen's favourite pop songs. I'd love to know if it's true... I hope so," while another added: "That's fantastic! Dancing Queen. Brilliant!" According to BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans, the monarch does indeed enjoy the song, and told guests that she was fond of it during a dinner at Windsor Castle.

The Queen is a big fan of music

Her Majesty's favourite music was discussed in BBC documentary, Our Queen: 90 Musical Years, and her cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, said: "The Queen loves the theatre and musicals like Showboat, Oklahoma! and Annie Get Your Gun. These were the tunes that remained in one's head and were very danceable to. The Queen is a fantastic dancer. She's got great rhythm… "We did a lot of singing at Kensington Palace. Nobody thought it was odd after dinner if we put on a record and all sang Doing the Lambeth Walk, so music has always been part of her life." The monarch also listed her top ten favourite songs, which included Cheek to Cheek by Fred Astaire, Sing by Gary Barlow and the commonwealth Band featureing the Military Wives, Oklahoma! By Howard Keel and Anything You Can Do (Annie Get Your Gun) by Dolores Gray and Bill Johnson.

