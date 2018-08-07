Duchess Meghan's latest accessory has a very luxurious royal detail One word – jealous!

Meghan may be the Duchess of Sussex, but she's certainly queen of accessorising in our eyes – since becoming a royal, she's done nothing but wow us with her enviable handbag collection, modern jewellery pieces and sizable sunglasses wardrobe. Speaking of, her latest pair of shades have a very Duchess-worthy detail, since they are crafted out of gold! The Linda Farrow 512 C3 Oval Sunglasses come in at a cool £545 – and are made from 18-22 carat gold-plated Japanese titanium, according to the designer's website.

Meghan looked stylish in her Linda Farrow gold-plated sunglasses

The new royal clearly still has the 'Meghan effect', too, since the sunnies have completely sold out in the US already – though they are still available on the brand's UK website. The rounder-style frame is certainly a silhouette the former actress seems to favour, and is reminiscent of the now-hugely popular Finlay & Co pair she wore to the Invictus Games with then-boyfriend Prince Harry back in 2017.

Meghan chose to wear the luxurious sunglasses for the wedding of Prince Harry's close friends Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks on Saturday, where she looked stunning in a gorgeous colour-blocked pastel midi dress by Canadian fashion label Club Monaco. She styled the look - alongside her shades - with a black Philip Treacy hat and leather belt which tied at the waist, as well as a matching straw box clutch by Kayu and her trusty Aquazzura heels.

The wedding also fell on Meghan's 37th birthday

It was an extra special occasion for Meghan, who celebrated her 37th birthday on the same day – her first birthday as a member of the royal family! The Duchess looked thrilled to be spending the day at the wedding – as she smiled happily, chatted to fellow guests and waved to the royal-watchers who had gathered to see her. It is believed that groom Charlie and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

