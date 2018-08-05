See which sweet photograph the Queen chose to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday How lovely!

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday, and while social media was filled with celebratory posts and sweet messages for the new royal, there was one particularly special Instagram post amongst the masses – from the royal family's account. Known to be the Queen's official page, it seems that the monarch's team wanted to show the special bond between Meghan and Her Majesty – since they chose a sweet snap of the pair during their first official event together.

The Queen wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday via social media

"Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex! #HappyBirthdayHRH," the post read, prompting thousands of comments from royal-watchers. "Happy birthday Meghan! We love you so much," one wrote, while another said: "Happy birthday beauty, by watching you live you taught me a lot. Continue to be inspirational. Love you so much."

MORE: All the loved-up photos of Meghan and Prince Harry at Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' wedding

The Queen and Meghan have formed a close relationship

Meghan spent her first birthday as a member of the royal family at the wedding of one of Prince Harry's closest friends - Charlie van Straubenzee. The wedding took place in the village of Frensham in Surrey, where Harry performed the duty of best man to his close pal Charlie. Meghan looked absolutely stunning at the happy occasion, wearing a gorgeous colour-blocked pastel midi dress - which was by Canadian fashion label Club Monaco.

WATCH: This video of Meghan Markle before she became a royal shows just how down-to-earth she is

Loading the player...

The Duchess spent her birthday at the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee

For previous birthdays, former Suits actress Meghan often used to share her celebrations with her followers on her now-deleted Instagram account. In 2016, she wrote alongside a joking selfie of her wearing a puppy filter: "Thank you for all the birthday love! Cheers to all of you for sticking with me on all things serious and silly. Let's have another amazing year. P.S. #adoptdontshop." For last year's celebrations, she spent her birthday with her husband-to-be, Harry, in Africa. We're sure this year's was just as special, Meghan!