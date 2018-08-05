Prince Harry and Meghan shocked travellers by doing this whilst on holiday The royal couple are so down-to-earth!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be royal, but that doesn’t stop them from acting like the rest of us every now and then! The down-to-earth couple often travel together, and during a trip to Nice in the South of France a few months before their wedding, they surprised onlookers by opting to fly economy on the plane. The couple were thought to have taken a scheduled British Airways flight in December during their New Year's getaway, where they were placed close to the toilets, the Daily Mail reports. Prince Harry wore a baseball cap, while Meghan was sat in the middle seat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just like us!

It's been a whirlwind year for Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in May in front of the royal family and their celebrity friends. Most recently, rumours have been circulating that they are hoping to start a family soon. At the end of July, Harry put his car up for sale, indicating that he was hoping to swap his Audi RS6 Avant – which he had only bought a year ago – for a bigger family car.

Loading the player...

Meghan spent her 37th birthday at a friend's wedding

And if Harry and Meghan do start a family, unlike most male siblings in the UK, their children will not have the same surname. While Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – all have the last name 'Cambridge', Harry and Meghan's little ones will use the surname 'Sussex' after their father's official title, the Duke of Sussex.

The happy couple often go away together

Harry and Meghan were last seen out in public on Saturday at the wedding of Harry's childhood friend in Surrey. The couple attended the nuptials of Charlie van Straubenzee and filmmaker Daisy Jenks, which also fell on Meghan's birthday. Other royals in attendance included Princess Eugenie – who is set to get married herself in October to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.