The Countess of Wessex's favourite earrings are a lot cheaper than you may think

On Monday afternoon, the Countess of Wessex looked causal yet stylish as she greeted young sailors at the Haslar Marina in Gosport. Making a rare appearance with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, the pair were seen on board a yacht with a group of young girls working towards earning their qualification on an entry-level course of the Royal Yachting Association. Sophie – who is patron of UK Sail Training – wore a simple pastel blue T-shirt and cut off denim culottes. The wife of Prince Edward carried a bag emblazoned with her initials and finished the dressed-down look with simple trainers. Her blonde hair was tied back in a ponytail, giving us a glimpse of her fabulous earrings, which are an affordable £115 from Monica Vinader. The Siren Stud earrings feature an organically shaped, rose cut, hand set amazonite gemstone and you can also buy them with a blue lace agate stone and a pretty rose quartz stone. The subtle jewellery is a classic style and would go with any ensemble.

We loved Sophie's earrings

Sophie isn't the only royal who has recently stepped out in the luxury brand. Princess Beatrice was seen leaving private members club Annabel's last month and was pictured wearing a rose gold friendship bracelet which is priced at £175. The dazzling accessory is also made in sterling silver and can be personalised accordingly.

£115, Monica Vinader

The Nura Large Friendship Bracelet also has a heart-warming hidden message - it marks the tenth anniversary of Monica Vinader and 50% of profits from the sale of it go to Women for Women International - a charity which supports women survivors of war to rebuild their lives.

It has been a busy week for Sophie. On Sunday afternoon, the royal watched Women's World Cup finals at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre which was held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The countess looked incredible in a brown summer dress which was emblazoned with white polka dots, by Prada, and added a pair of 'Carolina' brown espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers.

