Fancy a Cocktail (ring)?

Slipping on a selection of cocktail rings is an instant way to get total glamour and will give any outfit a distinctive finishing touch. Cocktail rings are always en vogue – and this season, the bigger they are, the better. It’s hard to believe this well-loved trend actually first appeared in the 1920s and is still hugely popular today. Not only do cocktail rings look cool and classic, they are also a quick and easy way to make a statement with your jewellery. The best way to try the trend is to invest in some eye-catching gold designs that feature an injection of colour, or choose bright, eye-catching jewel tones. In 2016, Gucci featured pearlescent shaded rings as part of their spring/summer collection, and the rest of the fashion pack quickly followed suit. Our only top tip is to ensure you book in for a manicure first – unkept/unloved nails with a sumptuous ring just do not mix!
Monica Vinader is our first port of call when it comes to stunning designs - and the Capri ring is no exception. The aquamarine gemstone is neutral enough to wear daily, but also glam enough to wear to a party (especially whilst clutching a coordinating martini!). We particularly love the rose gold frame.
£125, Monica Vinader
This ring makes us think of a city break to Venice. If only! Handmade in Italy, it features a unique sun design based on Etruscan treasure set off by a series of accompanying colourful stones. This would look super eye-catching with a deep tan and coral nails.
£95, Soru Jewellery
Talk about ravishing ruby! The deep red colour of this stunning design will ensure you stand out from the crowd - and can you imagine how amazing it would looked teamed with a matching polish? The elegant design features a raised stone, meaning the rock would be visible in all your Instagram close-ups.
£90, Carousel Jewels
Accessorize is the perfect pit-stop if you want decadent jewels on a budget, and this tribal-inspired design from the brand's Z for Accessorize collection is all kinds of gorgeous. It features a deep green semi-precious stone and surrounding gem detailing - and we just love the bold triangular shape.
£40, Z for Accessorize
Soru, a brand loved by the Duchess of Cambridge, has a fabulous ring selection, and it’s fair to say we want them all! The Baroque Pearl Ring in gold features June's birthstone in the centre, surrounded by Swarovski crystals. It even has an adjustable length - handy if you aren't certain on your ring size.
£95, Soru Jewellery