Fancy a Cocktail (ring)?

Slipping on a selection of cocktail rings is an instant way to get total glamour and will give any outfit a distinctive finishing touch. Cocktail rings are always en vogue – and this season, the bigger they are, the better. It’s hard to believe this well-loved trend actually first appeared in the 1920s and is still hugely popular today. Not only do cocktail rings look cool and classic, they are also a quick and easy way to make a statement with your jewellery. The best way to try the trend is to invest in some eye-catching gold designs that feature an injection of colour, or choose bright, eye-catching jewel tones. In 2016, Gucci featured pearlescent shaded rings as part of their spring/summer collection, and the rest of the fashion pack quickly followed suit. Our only top tip is to ensure you book in for a manicure first – unkept/unloved nails with a sumptuous ring just do not mix!