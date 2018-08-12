The reason Kate's maternity leave is different with youngest son Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge isn't expected to be seen out in public for official engagements until the autumn

The Duchess of Cambridge is on maternity leave following the birth of son Prince Louis in April, and isn't expected to be seen at any official royal engagements until the autumn. However, unlike with her elder two children Prince George, now five, and three-year-old Princess Charlotte, Kate has done things slightly differently this time around. This is because following Louis' arrival, royal fans got a glimpse of Kate less than a month after giving birth, at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The mum-of-three was on hand to help her eldest two children undertake their roles as pageboy and bridesmaid, although baby Louis was absent from the ceremony. Following George's arrival, Kate wasn’t seen out in public for six weeks, while with Charlotte – the then mum-of-two was out of the spotlight for two months.

Kate's maternity leave is also longer this time around with Louis. The Duchess carried out her last official engagement in March before taking time off, where it was revealed that her priority would be raising her young children during that time. Royal fans have been delighted that they have still seen Kate on several occasions during family events, including Trooping the Colour in June and at Louis' christening last month, where the Cambridge family stepped out for the first time as a family of five. Kate and her two eldest children have also been seen out at a few events, including a charity polo match in which William was taking part in back in June. The surprise appearance saw Kate as a hands-on mum, running around after her little ones – and impressively while wearing wedges.

There is no doubt that both Prince William and Kate are doting parents, and have done everything in their power to ensure that their children enjoy as normal a childhood as possible away from the media. The Cambridges recently enjoyed a holiday in Mustique with the Middletons, and are now in Norfolk staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, the house that both George and Charlotte spent the first few years of their lives in before relocating to Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

Kate has spoken out before about the kinds of activities she enjoys doing with her children, which include making pizza dough and playing outside. The Duchess revealed how she cherished such "simple family moments" in an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week in May, which had been organised by Together for Short Lives. Kate – who has been patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) since 2012 - shared in her letter: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."