The big sign Prince William and Kate Middleton are holidaying in Norfolk

Following their break in Mustique, it looks like the Cambridge family are enjoying spending more quality time together – this time a little closer to home! It is thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to spend time at their Norfolk residence – Anmer Hall. According to Twitter user Cepe Smith, William was seen travelling to and from France for his engagement on Wednesday with RAF Marham Norfolk. Now that school is out for the summer for George and Charlotte, there is little wonder that the family have decided to spend some of the holidays there. Their ten-bedroom Georgian property is located on the Queen's Sandringham Estate and was George and Charlotte's first home, before they moved to Kensington Palace in London.

It is no secret that Kate in particular enjoys the countryside and the family often go back to Norfolk, where the children can play freely on their sprawling estate. Last year, Kate revealed that they even keep chickens at their house. The family also have a Cocker Spaniel named Lupo, while George and Charlotte share a hamster called Marvin. What's more, Amner Hall has a no-fly zone, meaning that the family can completely relax without any intrusion from photographers.

It's been an exciting summer so far for the Cambridges, who recently came back to the UK following their holiday in Mustique. During their time away, Kate and William even enjoyed a rare night out at the island's famous Basil's Bar - which is also a hit with the likes of Mick Jagger. Fellow revellers exclusively revealed to HELLO! that William and Kate attended "on the early side" of the party and looked to be having a great time.

While Kate – who is on maternity leave – is not expected to return to work until the autumn, there is a possibility that royal fans will catch a glimpse of her later this summer. It's likely that both the Duke and Duchess will return to Balmoral to visit the Queen - something they do most summers – and while there, will attend a Sunday church service with her.