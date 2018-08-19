Why 2019 will be a very special year for Princess Charlotte And she will have her big brother Prince George for support already!

Princess Charlotte has had a very exciting year in 2018, with the birth of her baby brother Prince Louis making her a big sister. The little girl has also been a bridesmaid for her uncle Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, and has managed to steal the show at every public event she has attended, by waving and smiling at the adoring crowds. And in 2019, there will be another major milestone for the little princess – she will be starting primary school! Charlotte is already a full-time member at Willcocks Nursery School in west London, where she has been enrolled since January.

Princess Charlotte will be going to big school in 2019

The big change in Charlotte's life is likely to be a smooth transition thanks to her big brother Prince George, who will be going into Year Two at primary school by the time she joins, and so making it seem like an exciting adventure. Charlotte is thought to be attending the same school as George, Thomas's Battersea, which is also where the Cambridges' cousin, Maud, goes, the five-year-old daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor.

No doubt on Charlotte's first day of school, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will release an official photo to mark the special occasion, just like they did with George, and when Charlotte started nursery. In January, doting mum Kate took two portraits of her daughter to commemorate the big day. The photos showed Charlotte wrapped up in a red Amaia kids Razorbil coat and a pink scarf as she smiled tentatively at the camera. The little royal wore a matching burgundy bow in her hair and a pink backpack.

Everything you need to know about Princess Charlotte

Kensington Palace wrote in a statement on her first day: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School." Charlotte is currently enjoying time off from nursery during the summer holidays.

The little princess will be following in her big brother Prince George's footsteps

The little royal has so far gone to Mustique with her parents, siblings and grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, and is currently in Norfolk staying at the family's country home, Anmer Hall. The house is particularly special to George and Charlotte, as it is where they spent the first few years of their lives in before relocating to Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

