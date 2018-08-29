Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie of Denmark stun in glittering tiaras at Danish state dinner How beautiful!

The Danish royal family stepped out for a state dinner on Tuesday night to honour the visit of French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte – and of course, the female royals' spectacular collection of tiaras was out on display for all to see! Crown Princess Mary, who arrived with husband Crown Princess Frederik, looked stunning in a caped black and white formal gown and her blue ceremonial sash – which she teamed with the Ruby Parure tiara, one of the Danish royals' oldest set of jewels.

Crown Princess Mary arrives at the banquet in her finery

Princess Marie was also in attendance at the formal event, looking exquisite in an off-the-shoulder crimson gown which she wore with a sparkling silver clutch. Of course, she teamed her look with a diamond tiara, too, choosing a stunning headpiece with a more traditional silhouette. Meanwhile, monarch Queen Margrethe opted for her Pearl Poire tiara to welcome the French president – which is thought to date back to the 19th century. Beautiful!

Mary recently returned from a summer holiday with her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their children Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, seven. The family shared two photos from their holiday on Instagram – and to say it looked idyllic is an understatement. Both showed the family paddling in the sea with a beautiful sunset in the background, alongside the caption, "A beautiful summer evening at the water's edge."

Both Queen Margrethe and Princess Marie also looked stunning in their tiaras

The Danish royals spend their holidays at their summer residence, Grasten Palace. Another sweet photo from their relaxing break showed Prince Vincent playing with frogs in the grounds of the palace, with the caption: "Summer holiday at Gråsten Castle. HRH Prince Vincent in the back of the castle. The frogs were of course released afterwards."

