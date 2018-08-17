Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just wore another of her show-stopping gowns – and it might be her best yet Red carpet goals!

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark never disappoints with her gorgeous red carpet looks – and she proved that theory once again on Thursday when she arrived for an event celebrating the 175th anniversary of Denmark's Tivoli Gardens (which also saw a performance from the New York City Ballet), wearing an embellished crimson gown. The dress, with its racer-style square neckline and mirrored beading, is giving us some serious gypsy boho vibes – with Mary's elegant royal signature, of course.

Princess Mary looked elegant as ever in her deep red gown

She swept her hair back into a low chignon for the look – reminiscent of one of Duchess Kate's favourite evening styles – and kept her makeup soft and glowing as usual, though a coral lipstick added a hint of summer to her slightly more autumnal outfit choice. She also wore a pretty stack of fine bracelets on each wrist, a jewellery style favoured by the Duchess of Sussex, in fact. A pair of silver strappy heels and a matchy-matchy clutch completed the outfit. Love.

MORE: Danish royal family pose for first summer portraits after death of Prince Henrik

Loading the player...

The Princess recently returned from a beautiful summer holiday with her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their children Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, seven. The family shared two photos from their holiday on Instagram – and to say it looked idyllic is an understatement. Both showed the family paddling in the sea with a beautiful sunset in the background, alongside the caption, "A beautiful summer evening at the water's edge."

The Danish royals' recent holiday

The Danish royals spend their holidays at their summer residence, Grasten Palace. Another sweet photo from their relaxing break showed Prince Vincent playing with frogs in the grounds of the palace, with the caption: "Summer holiday at Gråsten Castle. HRH Prince Vincent in the back of the castle. The frogs were of course released afterwards." The life of a royal, eh!

MORE: Crown Princess Mary gives moving speech to 'my man' Prince Frederik on his 50th birthday