The Queen is joined at church in Balmoral by these two royal siblings The 92-year-old monarch has been in Scotland since the beginning of the summer

Throughout her time in Balmoral, the Queen has been driven to the nearby village of Crathie each week to attend the Sunday church service, and has been joined by members of her family each time. Having spent the day together at the annual Braemar Gathering in Scotland on Saturday, Her Majesty's two eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, accompanied their mum once again the following day, along with Anne's husband Timothy Lawrence. The Queen, 92, looked in great spirits as she rode in her chauffeur-driven car, dressed in a smart black jacket teamed with a green hat and pearls.

The Queen with Princess Anne on their way to church

Anne, meanwhile, opted for an all-blue outfit, and was seen in the car with a blanket over her legs – just like the Duchess of Cambridge – who attended the weekly ceremony last week. The royal sat in the back of the car next to her mum, while Timothy was pictured in the front of the vehicle wearing a grey suit and a white shirt. Charles met his family at the church, having decided to drive himself there.

Balmoral is popular with the royals

On Saturday, the royals enjoyed a fun-filled day out at the Braemar Gathering – an event the Queen in known to thoroughly enjoy. Activities throughout the day included traditional Highland games such as tug-of-war and stone-throwing, as well as charming highland dancing and pipe band performances. The Queen was all smiles as she sat in between Charles and Anne, and the trio were seen laughing to each other throughout the day, having the best of time on her first day of official duties since her summer break.

Prince Charles also attended church on Sunday

The Queen is thought to be staying in Scotland until October, and is expected to make various public appearances during the remainder of her time there. During her time off, she received visits from her relatives, including her other two children Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Lady Louise Windsor and daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex. Zara and Mike Tindall also went to visit, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

