Prince Harry and Meghan's new pet dog has the most adorable name! So cute...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are confirmed to have adopted a new pet dog, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. The writer, who penned Prince Charles' recent biography Charles: The Misunderstood Prince, told USA Today that the rumours are true regarding the royal couple's new family addition – and that they've adopted a black Labrador named Oz. Aw! He has joined the Sussexes and their other pooch, rescue beagle Guy, at their home – where he is surely getting lots of love and fuss from dog-lover Meghan.

Harry and Meghan have adopted a pet dog

It was reported in August that Meghan and Harry had welcomed a new canine friend after celebrating their first three months of marriage. A source told the Daily Mail: "The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage. Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds."

Meghan's love for dogs – particularly rescue dogs – has always been well-known. The former Suits actress was the proud owner of two during her time in Toronto, named Bogart and Guy. Once her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017, the star revealed that Bogart would be staying back in Canada with friends, due to his old age.

Meghan with her Beagle, Guy

Guy, however, lives in Kensington Palace and it seems he has adapted well to his new life. Just one day before the royal wedding, the adorable pet was spotted riding with the Queen in the back seat of her car in Windsor!

Meghan often shared photos of her pets on her old Instagram account

It’s also no surprise that the dogs will be splitting their time between London and the Cotswolds. The happy couple have a four-bedroom cottage in the area that they are leasing long-term and spend long periods of time there.

Previous reports have revealed the cottage "is very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views." Renovation on the house started last September to make sure it was completely secure for the couple. A source has told HELLO! the property is difficult to reach and the couple travel in and out by helicopter to minimise disruption on local roads.