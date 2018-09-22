Prince Harry copies George's sweet gesture to celebrate Meghan's success - see adorable photos This is just too cute...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed the women behind Meghan's new cookbook to Kensington Palace this week, and Harry could not have looked any prouder of his wife. In fact, he was caught making a series of doting poses, including one that his nephew Prince George recently made while having fun in a helicopter in Germany. Both Harry and George clasp their hands together while looking on adoringly with huge smiles across their faces, showing how happy they are to be in a very special moment! Harry was beaming with pride and happiness at his wife, while George was smiling from ear-to-ear with sheer joy and excitement about being on a real helicopter. The uncle and nephew pull an identical pose, and they look absolutely adorable while doing it.

Prince George and Prince Harry - two peas in a pod!

Launching her first project as a member of the British Royal Family, the Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by her husband Harry and mum Doria Ragland. The cookbook Meghan launched is a recipe book called Together: Our Community Kitchen, which was collated by female survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Harry's look of adoration came after Meghan confidently gave a three-minute speech about her first solo project and thanked all the women involved. Meghan also proved a dab hand in the kitchen, flipping chapatis and turning koftas on a grill, while Harry and Doria watched on. Doria embraced each of the women with a warm hug, telling them: "It's amazing. I'm just as excited as you are."

Harry certainly seemed to enjoy himself at the event, as he was even caught pinching some food to take home with him! The Duke of Sussex was spotted taking some samosas in a video shared on Twitter by ITV journalist Chris Ship, then promptly hiding them behind his back when he started chatting to a group outside Kensington Palace.

