Prince Harry reveals one sweet thing he has in common with nephew Prince George

There is no doubt that Prince Harry is the most incredible uncle to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and it sounds like he has a particularly special bond with his eldest nephew. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chatting to winners of the WellChild Awards on Tuesday night when they were asked by 10-year-old Chloe Henderson what their favourite Disney films were. Harry revealed that he loved The Lion King – which is also one of George's favourite films - while Meghan said that she has "always loved the Little Mermaid."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bonded with children over their Disney knowledge

Harry and Meghan further impressed, revealing that they also liked Zootropolis and Moana. On his favourite moment in Moana, Harry said that it was "when the chicken [Heihei] comes up and he finds himself out at sea in a boat." On his knowledge of the Lion King, he added: "You know who does the voice of Zazu? Rowan Atkinson, who plays Mr Bean." Meghan then revealed a very sweet detail about her husband. The Duchess told Chloe that she should watch the film Ballerina, and that Harry liked it because the main character had red hair. Harry later delighted Chloe and her elder sister Hana, who was at the event with her, by saying: "We want to come round your house for movie night. "You’d be very welcome," Chloe replied.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the WellChild Awards

This is the first WellChild event that Meghan has gone to. Harry has been a patron of the charity since 2007, and last year gave an inspiring speech at the annual event. He said: "These awards were created to shine a bright light on an amazingly brave group of children and young people, on their lives, and on the resolve they and their families have shown to overcome challenges. Life for families caring for seriously ill children is exceptionally tough. And without WellChild it is even tougher. Over the years, the WellChild Awards has played a huge part in highlighting what these families need, and the support that is desperately needed to meet the ever-increasing demand."

Harry is a wonderful uncle!

The event marked Harry and Meghan's second engagement following their summer holidays. The royal couple were last seen out on Wednesday night following a few weeks off from official duties. The newlyweds kick-started their busy autumn schedule with a trip to the theatre to attend a charity performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre to raise money for Harry's HIV charity Sentebale. The couple looked well-rested and were in great spirits, and Meghan delighted the cast of the show after accidentally giving away the pet name that she calls Harry.

