See the moment cheeky Prince Harry was caught stealing samosas from Meghan’s cookbook launch We don't blame him!

It appears Prince Harry enjoyed the food on offer at the launch of his wife Meghan's cookbook on Thursday - so much so, that he couldn't resist sneaking some extra out with him! The Duke of Sussex was spotted pinching some samosas in a video shared on Twitter by ITV journalist Chris Ship, then promptly hiding them behind his back when he started chatting to a group outside Kensington Palace. After realising he'd been caught, the Prince gave a cheeky laugh to the cameras in the amusing clip.

Harry was on hand to support Meghan as she celebrated the launch of the cookbook she helped to produce, called Together: Our Community Cookbook. The Duchess' mother Doria Ragland also made a surprise appearance at the event, where the couple invited women from the Hubb Community Kitchen to showcase their creations to members of the local community, representatives from Ebury Press, Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre and The Royal Foundation.

Prince Harry supported Meghan at the launch of her cookbook

Meghan gave a three-minute speech without notes at the event, saying: "On a personal note I'm especially grateful because this is my first project so I appreciate your support for the vision that I had for this and seeing it come to fruition. And everyone behind the scenes: it truly took a village to see this through. Everyone embraced this so deeply because it's been a passion project for all of us and for very good reason.

GALLERY: See highlights from Meghan's cookbook launch

"The power of food is more than just the meal itself, it is the story behind it. And when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it. And that's what we're talking about in terms of coming together to really engage and talk. To be able to celebrate what connects us rather than what divides us, I believe, is the ethos of Together."

Click to watch the moment Harry was caught sneaking food from the event

Her mum, meanwhile, embraced each of the women with a warm hug, telling them: "It's amazing. I'm just as excited as you are." Speaking of the Duchess' experience at the kitchen, she said: "She felt very much at home. I'm so glad I can put the face with the recipes. I'm going to tell everyone, I met her [each of the cooks]! I'm going to make everything, I'm serious."

MORE: Watch Prince Harry play stylist to Meghan's hair

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.