There's only a few hours to go until the world will catch the first glimpse of the royal bride, Princess Eugenie, before she marries her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on Friday morning. The royal, 28, is no doubt feeling nervous for her big moment which will be watched by thousands of royal fans across the globe. And the one person that will ensure Eugenie makes an incredible entrance will be her wedding gown designer, who will no doubt straighten her train and veil before she walks into the chapel.

The designer will be the last person to stand beside Eugenie, who will walk down the aisle on the arm of her father, Prince Andrew. In 2011, Sarah Burton, who is the creative director of Alexander McQueen, was seen making adjustments to the Duchess of Cambridge's nine-foot train inside Westminster Abbey. "I remember standing in Westminster Abbey thinking, 'This is unreal,'" Sarah told Vogue shortly after the wedding. "It was like a fairy tale. And all I could think was, 'I hope I don't trip over'. I didn't realise the enormity of it until much nearer the wedding day. It was a magical experience."

Sarah Burton seen fixing the Duchess of Cambridge's nine-foot train in 2011

Just five months ago, Clare Waight Keller - the artistic director of Givenchy - appeared on the steps of St George's Chapel when Meghan Markle arrived to ensure her veil and train were in pristine condition; she was then on hand to arrange the gown before the newlyweds made their exit as husband and wife. "Of course as a designer you always consider how you look," she said about her own look on the day. "But I also wanted to make sure that I was somewhat invisible as well, that it was her moment, and that's what was really key. But I wanted her to feel that I was there if she needed me."

Meghan emerging from the the church with husband Prince Harry

Eugenie's bridal party consists of six bridesmaids and two pageboys. Princess Charlotte will be joined by sisters Savannah and Isla Philips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor and Teddy Williams as bridesmaids, while Prince George will be accompanied by Louis de Givenchy as a pageboy. The Queen's youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and ten-year-old Viscount Severn will take on the role of special attendants. Meanwhile, Prince Beatrice will take on the role of maid of honour, while Jack's brother Thomas Brooksbank will act as best man.

