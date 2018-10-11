The Royal Family shock after making typing error about Princess Eugenie's wedding They are just like the rest of us really!

With just one day to go until Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, everyone is talking about their big day, including the Royal Family. And proving that they are just like the rest of us, the royal's official Twitter account caused quite the reaction after making a typing mistake in their latest post. It read: "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jacksbrook", rather than Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Fans were quick to react to the typo, with one commenting: "Mr Jacksbrook? Er…close?" while another said: "I think you mean Jack Brooksbank." A third added: "Jacksbrook??" which was accompanied by a crying with laughter emoji.

The Royal Family Twitter page made a typo about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

The Royal Family Twitter page has been posting a lot of wedding-related content over the past few days. On Tuesday, the page posted a series of never-before-seen photos of Eugenie and Jack throughout the years, including some sweet childhood snaps, and a picture of the pair taken back in 2016 at Balmoral during a walk with their family dogs. A third photo showed the pair celebrating New Year's Eve last year in Verbier – a popular spot with many members of the royal family and the very place where Jack popped the question.

The royal couple are getting married on Friday 12 October

Eugenie and Jack will say 'I do' on Friday 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the very place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May. On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that they have chosen six bridesmaids and two pageboys to make up their bridal party. Eugenie's bridesmaids will be Princess Charlotte, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor and Theodora Williams – the daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field. Meanwhile, Prince George and Louis de Givenchy, the son of Zoe and Olivier de Givenchy, will be pageboys. Eugenie has also chosen her cousins Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn to be Special Attendants, while Princess Beatrice will be her Maid of Honour. Jack has chosen his brother Thomas Brooksbank to be his Best Man.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds will embark on a short carriage ride through Windsor. Following the carriage procession, the Queen will give a Reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their wedding guests. According to the Sunday Times, there will also be a black-tie reception at the Royal Lodge - the property is the family home of Prince Andrew. The following day, it is thought that guests will be treated to an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment.

