Princess Eugenie and family arrive in Windsor day before royal wedding The couple are marrying on Friday at St George's Chapel

The big day is almost here! Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have arrived in Windsor ahead of their royal wedding. The couple were pictured driving to Windsor Castle in one car, while the bride's sister Princess Beatrice, who is acting as maid of honour, was chauffeured in another with her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Eugenie and Jack were all smiles, with the groom taking the wheel. The Queen's granddaughter appeared to be wearing her black and green, floral-printed Claudie Pierlot dress and a pair of gold heart earrings. She had her hair scooped into a low bun.

The second royal wedding of the year is taking place on Friday at 11am. The palace has been releasing the final details ahead of the big day, with Eugenie's bridal party confirmed. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will act as pageboy and bridesmaid, as will Savannah and Isla Philips, the daughters of Autumn and Peter Phillips.

Jack and Eugenie have arrived in Windsor

Mia Tindall, four, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, will also be a bridesmaid, as will Maud Windsor, five, the goddaughter of Princess Eugenie and daughter of Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor. Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's six-year-old daughter Theodora is another bridesmaid.

Meanwhile, Louis de Givenchy, the six-year-old son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy, will join five-year-old George as pageboy. The Queen's youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and ten-year-old Viscount Severn, who are the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, will take on the role of Special Attendants.

Princess Beatrice was also spotted arriving

Eugenie and Jack will have a traditional church ceremony at St George's Chapel, followed by a reception at St George's Hall hosted by the Queen. Dinner and dancing will follow at the Royal Lodge in Windsor – the Yorks' family home. On Saturday, the celebrations will continue with a festival-themed party in the grounds of the Royal Lodge. Fun fair rides will be set up, while guests will also be able to enjoy cocktails.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York rode in the same car

