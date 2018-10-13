Duchess Meghan has been perfecting her curtsy - see the pictures Very impressive!

The Duchess of Sussex has certainly been working hard to perfect her curtsy, if the recent photographs from Princess Eugenie's wedding are anything to go by. In a sweet snapshot captured from the day, the young royals can be seen lining up to show their respect to Her Majesty – and Meghan looked more confident than ever as she lowered her right leg behind her and bowed. The Duchess has clearly mastered the move, despite only officially joining the royal family back in May – and it was no doubt something tricky to get used to, initially.

IMAGE: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Back at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, Meghan understandably seemed a little nervous as she waited for the moment to give her curtsy – since she could be seen asking her husband Prince Harry to "say when" as they stood on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. He replied swiftly with a "now", ensuring that Meghan was in perfect timing with the rest of the family.

And during their own royal wedding in May, there was speculation as to whether the couple curtsied to the monarch at all – but footage has since shown that they did, after singing God Save The Queen at the end of the ceremony. The former actress has been practising the move since she announced her engagement to Harry, debuting her first curtsy on Christmas Day 2017, when she joined the family at church.

Meghan during the ceremony

Princess Eugenie was praised by royal watchers on social media for her own curtsy to her grandmother during Friday's wedding – holding her new husband's hand as she bowed low to the chapel ground. Jack, as per tradition, bowed his head in respect. One fan tweeted: "All credit, Princess Eugenie, best curtsy to the Queen I've seen in years, beautiful!" while another wrote: "Beautiful curtsy from Eugenie, by the way (naturally, as she's had her life to practice)."

