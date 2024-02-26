Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's autumnal royal wedding: Best photos and all the details

We were treated to two royal weddings in 2018 when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot five months after Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle.

Fans came out in droves to line the streets of Windsor on Friday 12 October 2018 to catch a glimpse of the happy couple arriving at St George's Chapel for their ceremony, before sharing their first kiss as a married couple on the chapel's steps.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by A-list guests including Ayda Field and Robbie Williams, whose daughter Teddy played an important royal. Join us as we look back at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding day, from the bride's two rule-breaking wedding outfits to bridesmaid Princess Beatrice's unexpected dress...

Bridesmaid Princess Beatrice © Getty Beaming with pride, mother-of-the-bride Sarah Ferguson arrived with her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, who was acting as maid-of-honour on her younger sister's special day. Unlike many royal bridesmaids who wear white, Beatrice stepped out in a vibrant blue jacket and skirt from Ralph & Russo.

The wedding saw a number of royals and celebrities gather in Windsor to watch Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank say 'I do' at St George's Chapel. Those on the guest list included Cara Delevingne, supermodels Kate Moss - who was accompanied by her daughter Lila Grace - and Naomi Campbell, and Robbie Williams and Ayda Field who watched their eldest daughter undertake her bridesmaid duties. The family travelled from LA for the big day and were spotted staying at a luxury five-star hotel nearby the night before, a source exclusively revealed to HELLO!.

Royal wedding guests © Getty Jack and Eugenie were both supported by their families - one of which was hiding a special secret. Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was pregnant with their eldest child Prince Archie, and they broke the news to their family at the royal wedding. Harry explained in his memoir Spare: "Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding. Also, the various gatherings connected to the wedding would give us a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news."

The groom © WPA Pool Jack Brooksbank gave a wave to the cameras as he made his way up the steps to St George's Chapel to marry the love of his life. Jack was accompanied by his brother and Best Man Tom, who looked equally as excited. Jack had been staying at a hotel nearby on the night before his wedding, a source exclusively revealed to HELLO!.

Bridesmaids and page boys © Pool/Samir Hussein Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's miniature bridal party was made up of bridesmaids Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Mia Tindall, Savannah and Isla Phillips and Maud Windsor, and pageboys Prince George and Louis de Givenchy, who was looked after by Lady Louise Windsor after he took a tumble on the steps just before going into the chapel.

Regal wedding venue © DANNY LAWSON It was the moment everyone was waiting for as Princess Eugenie entered St George's Chapel accompanied by her father Prince Andrew, and her bridesmaids and pageboys. Eugenie had previously said that she would be "running down the aisle" in an interview with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the eve of her special day.

The vows © Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank looked incredibly loved-up as they said their vows in front of their family and friends inside St George's Chapel. The happy couple had previously told This Morning that it was "love at first sight" when they met in Verbier in 2010 during a skiing holiday.

Sentimental wedding dress © Getty Designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, Princess Eugenie's wedding dress featured a low backline on specific request by the bride to show off her scoliosis surgery scar at the age of 12, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years. Eugenie, who is a patron of the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital, hinted that she would show her scar in an interview with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning. The Princess had invited representatives from the hospital to attend the royal wedding, something which she said was "very important".

Colourful tiara © Getty Eugenie's first tiara moment happened on her wedding day, which saw her borrow the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. It also marked the first time the diamond and emerald headpiece - estimated to be worth a staggering £10 million - had been seen in public. It was perfectly offset by a pair of matching diamond and emerald drop earrings, a wedding present from her husband, while she chose to forego a veil.

Traditional wedding rings © DANNY LAWSON During the vows, Jack Brooksbank put a gold wedding ring on his bride's finger but decided not to receive a wedding band himself, much like Eugenie's cousin, Prince William. Following the royal tradition set by the Queen Mother in 1923, the gold band was crafted from pure Welsh gold from the Clogau mines.

First kiss © Getty Images

Delighting the crowds of Windsor, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank rode in a carriage around the town following their kiss outside St George's Chapel - the first one as a married couple. Everyone was in great spirits as they cheered on the happy couple, waving Union Jack flags as they went by.

Autumnal wedding cake © Photo: Getty Images The married couple chose wedding cake designer Sophie Cabot for their big day. The cake consists of three tiers of red velvet and two tiers of chocolate sponge cake covered with butter cream and white icing and decorated with sugar work with an autumnal theme. It required up to 400 eggs, at least 53 packs of unsalted butter, 15 kilograms of organic self-raising flour, and 20 kilos of sugar to make the huge cake. Other ingredients included vanilla essence, vanilla bean paste and red food colouring to give the cake its distinctive hue.

Pink second wedding dress © Getty An official photo released after the wedding showed that Eugenie changed into a second dress for her wedding reception – a Zac Posen gown which featured a bias-cut pin-tucked plissé and a blush hue that reflected the colour of an English rose. The flower had also been subtly embroidered on both the shoulder and caped back of the long-sleeved gown, which was made out of silk from the British mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk.

Evening reception © Max Mumby/Indigo The late Queen hosted a champagne reception straight after the ceremony, which took place at St George's Hall inside Windsor Castle. The newlyweds looked loved-up and happy as they drove out of the crowds in a classic car, and could be spotted smiling at the cameras before making their way to rest and change ahead of the big party, which was hosted by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

HELLO! exclusively revealed at the time that proud father-of-the-bride, Prince Andrew, had guests in stitches with his light-hearted and moving speech. A guest at the reception revealed: "Prince Andrew gave a great father-of-the-bride speech, there were some great anecdotes from childhood and all the way through to current affairs.

"He also touched upon how the dynamics of their relationship work. The one thing that made me cry was the Duke when he said he was going to do something he's never done before; he went over to his new son-in-law and hugged him. He isn't a very tactile person." The guest added: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] and Jack's family." Another wedding guest revealed that the new groom was told to get off his chair so he jumped off the chair, having made a "really lovely speech".

They were all served canapes before leaving with maroon tote bags which was emblazoned with intertwined initials and the wedding date. They were also served wedding cake, which was decorated in autumnal orange leaves and dark green ivy sugar work. The five-tier centrepiece, created by London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot, was made of layers of red velvet and chocolate, was covered in white icing and features the bride and groom's initials E and J in golden monograms around the base. Later on in the day, wedding guests enjoyed a black-tie reception at the Royal Lodge - the York family home.

