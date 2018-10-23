Prince Louis pictured with Prince William and Kate Middleton on special milestone The youngest member of the Cambridge family is growing up quickly!

It's the half term holidays for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the Cambridge family have a busy week ahead of them! While they tend to go to their home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk during the school breaks, on Monday Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were in London ahead of the state banquet with the Dutch royal family. The doting parents took their youngest, Prince Louis with them to the capital, and were seen arriving by helicopter at Kensington Palace by a royal fan, who then posted a video on Twitter, which was picked up by Tea Time With The Cambridges's account. And Monday was an extra-special day for Prince Louis, who celebrated his sixth month birthday.

Louis has been kept out of the limelight since his birth in April, and was last seen in public at his christening in July. The only other time he has been seen out officially was when he was just a few hours old, when he was introduced to adoring crowds gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. Four days after his birth, William and Kate announced his name, revealing that his official moniker was to be Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

Fans are hoping that William and Kate will imminently release another official portrait of Louis when he is a few months older, as they have done previously with George and Charlotte. While he hasn’t been seen a lot, his parents have occasionally spoken about him during royal engagements. Last month during a trip to Namibia, William revealed how his youngest had been keeping him up at night. "I'm delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time. I am only sorry that my wife Catherine is not able to join me. She is immensely jealous, particularly as I am looking forward to a few good uninterrupted nights' sleep this week, away from my wonderful children."