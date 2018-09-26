Prince William makes rare comment about baby Prince Louis Speaking like a true dad!

Prince William made a comment that many parents will be able to relate to during his trip to Namibia this week. The future King is travelling without his wife Kate and their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but his family were not far from his thoughts as he said: "I'm delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time. I am only sorry that my wife Catherine is not able to join me. She is immensely jealous, particularly as I am looking forward to a few good uninterrupted nights' sleep this week, away from my wonderful children."

William, who was speaking at a British High Commissioner's reception in the capital city of Windhoek, was met with a few chuckles from the audience, many of whom would have been able to sympathise. The dad-of-three continued: "My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation. It's an issue very close to my heart and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well. Your country is famous for its beautiful environment and its wildlife."

William and Kate welcomed baby Louis in April

Kensington Palace shared a video of William's speech on their Twitter page, alongside some beautiful photos of the African landscape. The Prince is visiting Namibia and Tanzania in his role as patron of Tusk; he will see the charity's different projects that aim to combat wildlife crime.

On Wednesday, the royal had an early start, embarking on a 5am trek in the Kunene region with a team of rangers in search of a black rhino. After hours of walking, the group finally spotted one of the endangered animals, alongside elephants and giraffes.

William, 36, is spending the week away from home. His wife Kate and their three children have remained in London, where George attends junior school and Charlotte is enrolled at a local nursery. The Duchess also has her hands full with baby Prince Louis, who is just five months old. And while her children will always be her priority, Kensington Palace has previously said that Kate will return to work in the autumn following her maternity leave.

