Meet Meghan Markle's female bodyguard

The Duchess of Sussex was quickly ushered away from a recent solo engagement in Fiji on Wednesday after royal aides revealed that there "were far larger crowds than expected", and her female bodyguard, who has not been named for security reasons, was at the head of the challenge to get Meghan out of the situation swiftly. Instead of spending 15 minutes at the Suva Market, Meghan left after just eight minutes, leaving some vendors disappointed that they didn't have a chance to meet her.

The officer can't be named for security reasons

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry's female security officer has been working for the couple for the last few months, and will be present for all 76 of the engagements the pair will be attending during their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The blonde PPO, who has the rank of Inspector, replaced Prince Harry's head of security Sergeant Bill Renshaw following his retirement after over 30 years of duty.

Since the beginning of the tour, the security officer has been dressed for every occasion while overseeing the crucial security operations for the royals, and has been at events including the couple's trip to Bondi Beach, the Sydney Opera House and the Suva Market visit. Meghan isn't the only royal to have a female security officer by her side, as Kate also has a close relationship with her own PPO Emma Probert, who has worked for the Duchess of Cambridge since she married Prince William in 2011. The Duchess of Cornwall also has a female PPO. Speaking to MSN, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that "there are a number of female officers working within the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, including an inspector currently working in Australia".

