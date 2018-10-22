Meghan Markle's relaxing day away from Prince Harry revealed The mum-to-be was advised to rest during Monday's trip to Fraser Island

Having been advised to miss the first two engagements on Fraser Island on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a few hours to herself while Prince Harry undertook the royal duties solo. And it sounds like she had a wonderful time too! After leaving Harry at the airport, the mum-to-be reportedly enjoyed a spot of whale watching, before relaxing at the royal couple's base for the next few days – the luxurious Kingfisher Bay Resort. The hotel offers plenty of pampering, including pregnancy-approved spa treatments, as well as facials using native Australian ingredients, ensuring that Meghan was well rested for her busy week ahead.

Meghan Markle rested on Monday morning but was later reunited with Prince Harry

Luckily for royal fans, Meghan will be returning to royal duties as planned on Tuesday, having taken time to rest with the encouragement of Harry over the past few days. The Duchess was also back looking well-rested for a public walkabout on Monday afternoon, appearing alongside her husband, sweetly cradling her growing bump. The 37-year-old was dressed in a stylish linen dress by American eco-friendly bran Reformation, which she teamed with her go-to Sarah Flint Grear sandals, while opting for a natural makeup look with her hair scraped back in a bun.

The parents-to-be looked delighted as they waved the crowds on Fraser Island

The couple's baby is due in spring 2019, and given how far along she is, Meghan is expected to give birth in late March or the beginning of April. Harry, 34, has been making a few public references to their little one during the tour, and last week admitted that he would love to have a daughter. In a video captured and shared by a crowd member while Harry was on a walkabout in Sydney, a fan is heard shouting, "I hope it's a girl!" Harry then replied with: "So do I!" During their trip so far, Harry and Meghan have been treated to many baby gifts from royal fans, including a toy Kangaroo and some tiny Ugg boots.

Harry and Meghan on Fraser Island

