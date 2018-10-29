Royal author reveals misunderstanding between the Queen and Meghan Markle during first joint engagement The royals have formed a close bond

A month after marrying Prince Harry, former Suits actress Meghan Markle embarked on her first joint engagement with the Queen in Cheshire. It was clear for the world to see how the pair have formed a special bond, with the Duchess of Sussex revealing beforehand how the monarch's corgis warmed to her immediately. And now in a new book, Charles At Seventy by Robert Jobson, which celebrates Prince Charles’s upcoming 70th birthday, it has been revealed that the Queen and Meghan's outing did not kick off to a good start.

The Queen and Meghan Markle seemed very comfortable together first joint visit

Royal author Robert Jobson has claimed that Meghan has inadvertently put her foot in the wrong place when she arrived without wearing a hat, even though she was told to by royal aides. "I don't think the Duchess fully understood," one senior figure close to the Queen said in the book which was serialised in Daily Mail. "This was not a request. They are for others to make, not the Queen." Meghan, 37, was reportedly told that the Queen, 92, would be wearing a green hat in honour of those who had died in the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

According to the book, it seems that the new royal - who is still getting to grips with Palace protocols - didn't realise she was expected to follow suit. Despite this alleged misunderstanding, Meghan clearly had won over the Queen's affections as they were seen sharing a few laughs together at the event. In another sign which shows the pair having a good rapport, Meghan wore a pair of delicate diamond and pearl earrings, which was given to her by the monarch as a gift.

Meghan has previously praised the Queen, saying that she has an "incredible respect" for the her. Speaking in her first TV interview after she got engaged back in November, the American actress said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And she's an incredible woman."

