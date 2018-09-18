Watch the heartwarming moment Meghan Markle is reunited with her wedding dress A new documentary about the Queen is being aired later this month

This is the heartwarming moment the Duchess of Sussex is reunited with her stunning Givenchy wedding dress. In a new trailer for the upcoming ITV documentary, titled Queen of the World, Meghan can be seen reflecting on her big day. Her iconic gown and veil were being prepared on display for a new palace exhibition. "Three countries. Oh my goodness. It will keep us busy," the new royal gushed as she touched upon her upcoming tour with Prince Harry.

In the two-part series, Meghan will speak about the importance of the Commonwealth - of which the Queen is Head - and reflect on the floral Commonwealth emblems that were sewn into her silk veil. Flora from the 53 Commonwealth countries were represented on Meghan's five-metre-long veil, as well as two of the bride's favourite flowers: wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Prince Harry and Meghan's home Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy, a nod to the former actress' place of birth.

It will certainly be an emotional scene to watch and will be one of many which focuses on the Queen, her role as an important figure on the global stage, and how she is helping younger members of the royal family connect with the Commonwealth. The ITV series was filmed over more than a year, with privileged access to the sovereign and her family including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan.

The Duchess of Cambridge's scenes will focus on an engagement she had at Buckingham Palace with the Countess of Wessex, when the two royal ladies welcomed designers and artisans from the Commonwealth to display their work at the palace during London Fashion Week. Princess Beatrice and other key figures from the fashion industry also attended.

Another scene will also show the Queen recording her Christmas message, although she is told she has to do it again as the noises from birds outside interrupt her. Prince Harry also features in the series. As the Queen's new Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, he is seen welcoming a team of hospitality professionals from the Caribbean who are joining a new scheme at the palace.

"You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have and you've only been here two weeks!" Harry says. "Have you bumped into The Queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don't panic. I know you will. We all do!"

Queen of the World airs on Tuesday 25 September 9.15pm on ITV.

