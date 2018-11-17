James Middleton reveals why Christmases with Pippa and Kate are so special It sounds like a big family get-together

Deciding where to spend Christmas is an ongoing dilemma for most families, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who usually split their time between Sandringham Palace with the royal family and Berkshire with Kate's family. In an interview on German TV channel, Leute Heute, the Duchess's brother James Middleton has revealed his excitement about spending Christmas with the whole family this year and welcoming others into their home, which suggests that Kate, William and their three children will spend the festive season at the Middleton home, along with Kate's sister Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their baby boy Arthur.

The Middletons at Christmas

James explained: "I welcome people into our family home," before adding: "I want it to feel like it's their home." Describing what the Middleton Christmas is like, he said: "There'll be turkey, champagne and some wine.." then continued: "For me it's all about family… It's one where we can all regroup." To make things even more special, it will be the first Christmas for Kate's youngest son Prince Louis, and Pippa's newborn son Arthur.

Traditionally, Kate and William spend 23 December at their own residence in the Queen's Sandringham Estate, Anmer Hall, just down the road from the 'big house'. Last year, they welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into their home for the festivities, which was Meghan's first Christmas spent with the royals. With Harry and Meghan recently married, along with the announcement of their first baby on its way, it looks like decisions about where to spend Christmas are set to become more complicated for the young royals!

