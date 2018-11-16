Tom Hardy laughs with Prince Charles after receiving CBE He's friends with Prince Charles' son, Harry

Actor Tom Hardy was bursting with pride when he received his CBE from Prince Charles on Friday afternoon. The 41-year-old was awarded for his services to drama at Buckingham Palace, and he laughed with Charles before sharing a friendly handshake. Tom became an ambassador for The Prince's Trust in 2010 and has known the Prince's son, Prince Harry, for years. He attended the royal wedding of Harry and Meghan Markle in May this year accompanied with his wife Charlotte Riley. Tom was also spotted hanging out with the Prince at the Audi Polo Match at London's Coworth Park in 2014 and 2016, then again at the Dunkirk premiere in 2017. In an interview with Esquire magazine, Tom opened up about his relationship with the royal, branding him a "legend." He added that their friendship was "deeply private".

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez shares most romantic photo kissing birthday girl Gemma Atkinson

Tom bursts with pride

Tom first came to the nation's attention in TV dramas such as Wuthering Heights and films including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He has since gone on to become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, starring in blockbusters such as The Dark Knight Rises and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The father-of-two also made a surprise appearance on Cbeebies Bedtime Story!, following the likes of James McAvoy, Damian Lewis and Patrick Stewart.

WATCH: Prince Harry, Harry Styles and Tom Hardy at the Dunkirk premiere

Loading the player...

READ: Cheryl reveals anxiety battle since giving birth and splitting from Liam Payne

Tom has previously opened up to HELLO! Online about the impact his children have had on his life. "Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he said. "I made a lot of mistakes and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.