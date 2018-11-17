Daughter of billionaire Zara founder marries - and you will love her very unique wedding dress What a gorgeous wedding

The pressure is on to find the perfect wedding dress when the bride is heiress to one of the best-loved high-street fashion retailers in Europe, but Marta Ortega definitely made the right choice with her sensation gown for her wedding day on Friday. The 34-year-old newlywed - who is the daughter of Zara billionaire owner Amancio Ortega 82 - wore a bespoke, high-neckline dress by Valentino, which featured simple pleated details, sheer sleeves and a full-length skirt. She accessorised with a beautiful floral head garland, a floor-length veil and closed-toe pointed heels. Marta married Carlos Torretta, 35, the son of a fashion designer, in a special ceremony held at her family home in Galicia, Spain.

Marta in her Valentino gown

The couple also hosted a glamorous cocktail party on Friday evening at the Royal Yacht Club in A Coruna, where the bride is from, to continue celebrating. According to the Daily Mail, among the 400 guests thought to have attended were Jessica Springsteen, Athina Onassis and Eugenia Silva - whose husband Alfonso de Borbon is a cousin of the country's King Felipe VI, joined in with the celebrations.

Marta and her husband Carlos

Marta has a five-year-old son with her first husband Sergio Agren who she married in 2010 then divorced in 2015. She is a senior creative consultant at Zara Women after starting her training in the Oxford Street store! Her father Amancio - who is married to Flora Perez - is currently the fifth richest man in the world, with a fortune of nearly £55 billion. The Spanish media have called the ceremony the "wedding of the year" - it certainly looked like it!

