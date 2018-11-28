See inside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' personalised gift boxes Prince William and Kate visited Leicester on Wednesday

Prince William and Kate made a poignant visit to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday to pay tribute to the victims of last month's Leicester City Football Club helicopter crash. And while the event was a sombre one, there was a light-hearted moment when the royals accepted some very thoughtful gifts for their young children.

William and Kate were presented with some adorable miniature Leicester City kits for their sons Prince George and Prince Louis and their daughter Princess Charlotte. The personalised boxes also featured the children's names embossed in gold. "They'll be fighting over the Leicester and Aston Villa kits, that's very kind, that's brilliant," said William.

The royal children were given Leicester City football kits

The Duke and Duchess knew Leicester City Football Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who sadly died in the accident on 27 October after his helicopter crashed while taking off from the stadium. Two of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, also died, along with pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner, Izabela Roza Lechowicz, who was herself a professional pilot.

During the visit, Kate laid an arrangement of white flowers wrapped in blue, reflecting the Club's colours, with a wreath card that read: "To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester." The couple took a moment to view the sea of floral tributes, scarves and flags left by mourners.

They also spoke to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's widow Aimon, his son and Vice Chairman of the Club Aiyawatt, known as 'Top' and daughter Aroonroong, known as 'Roong'. William shared a warm moment with Aiyawatt, clasping his hands and offering his condolences. He also told the players gathered, including striker Jamie Vardy: "You're in very good hands." The royals then took part in a short walkabout where they met volunteers who had helped relocate the thousands of tributes left at the crash site to a dedicated area near the stadium.

Prince William and Kate paid their respects at the King Power Stadium

William, who is president of the Football Association and an Aston Villa supporter, had previously said how lucky he was to have known businessman Mr Srivaddhanaprabha. In a statement, the Duke said: "He made such a big contribution to football, not least through Leicester City's magical 2016 season that captured the imagination of the world."

