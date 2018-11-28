Eamonn Holmes thanks fans for support after revealing sad news Oh no!

Eamonn Holmes has revealed some sad news for many of his fans – he is no longer the narrating voice of CBeebies show Biggleton. Responding to the many tweets he'd received about his absence on the programme, he posted on Tuesday: "Thank you everyone re #Biggleton, I never thought I would be missed but had to say goodbye because of a conflict of recording dates. Lovely to have been the voice for the first season." Many viewers had been expressing their disappointment at the change, with one writing: "What’s happened to #biggleton where’s @EamonnHolmes?! I’m not dealing with this well! Too much change too quick! I’m so glad my daughter is too young to understand."

Eamonn has revealed he will no longer be the voice of Biggleton

Another added: "@EamonnHolmes @CBeebiesHQ can’t say how devastated the Hayes household is to watch today’s #biggleton and no Eamonn, Momo or Millie #toomuchchange #1yearoldprobs."

Eamonn was announced as the narrator of the programme in October 2017. He told The Sun: "I have been asked by the BBC to voice an animation programme, a children's animation programme for CBeebies called Biggleton. It is like Trumpton or Camberwick Green. I will be saying things like, 'It was a cloudy day in Biggleton.'"

The Northern Irish presenter, 58, admitted he was "totally surprised" to be approached by show bosses. "I mean why come to me?" he said. "And they want me to sing." Eamonn was set the task of singing Nellie The Elephant in front of producers during the audition. "I don't know if it's fantastic but I would be lying to you if I did not say I was tickled," he laughed. Channel boss Kay Benbow also confirmed Eamonn's role in the series, saying she was "thrilled" to welcome him to the CBeebies fold.

Eamonn was busy juggling plenty of projects over the summer, so it's unsurprising that there was a scheduling conflict for the next series of Biggleton. Alongside wife Ruth Langsford he took over the This Morning reins from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during their summer break, as well as presenting Eamonn & Ruth: How the Other Half Lives for Channel 5.