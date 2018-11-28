Kate Middleton arrives to pay respects in Leicester wearing Catherine Walker coat dress The wife of Prince William looks as chic as ever

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the home of Leicester City to pay their respects to the five people who died in a helicopter crash, including the football club's owner. Kate looked sombre as she arrived, but her outfit did brighten up the dreary weather conditions. She looked as elegant as ever in a grey coat dress by Catherine Walker - which had a black statement collar and large black buttons down the front - and carried a black bag by Aspinal London. She wore her famous brunette mane in a smooth, slicked back ponytail. Natural makeup accentuated her pretty features. Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was known to the couple and the royal pair visited the city to recognise the strength and compassion the people of Leicester and the club's fans have shown since the accident. Football fan Prince William - who is the president of the Football Association - said of Vichai: "He made such a big contribution to football, not least through Leicester City's magical 2016 season that captured the imagination of the world."

The Duke and Duchess met with volunteers and club supporters who helped to relocate the thousands of tributes, which were left outside the front of the stadium, to their present site. They then proceeded to visit the King Power Stadium, meeting with representatives from local charities who were supported by the club's owner. Their last port of call was the University of Leicester, where they heard about some of the educational programmes Leicester City has helped to support.

We last saw Kate at University College London a week ago. The mother-of-three was at UCL to learn more about Developmental Risk and Resilience Unit in the Psychology & Language Sciences Division of the Neuroscience Laboratory. The Duchess met with Professor Eamon McCrory, Co-Director of the unit. The royal opted for burgundy - the same shade as the Duchess of Sussex wore at the Hubbs Kitchen earlier that morning.

