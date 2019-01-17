Kate Middleton's next family-friendly engagement in London revealed The Duchess of Cambridge will be in Lewisham

The Duchess of Cambridge will pay a visit to Lewisham in London next week to carry out an engagement with charity Family Action. On Tuesday 22 January, Kate will launch FamilyLine, a free national helpline that is designed to support parents and carers. Users will be able to dial and speak to a charity volunteer, who will provide a listening ear, answer particular parenting questions or help with guidance around more complex issues.

In the longer term, parents and carers can also take part in regular sessions with the charity's befrienders and counsellors. Family Action is celebrating its 150th birthday this year. The charity works directly with vulnerable children and families through 150 local and national services, as well as supporting professionals and organisations through training and consultancy.

Kate returned to work this week

Kate returned to official duties on Monday when she visited the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington. The Duchess, a nature fan, bonded with local schoolchildren as she joined them in a winter planting workshop, a bird box building session and a pizza making class.

Kate was asked by the youngsters where Prince George and Princess Charlotte were, leaving the mother-of-three to reply: "They would love to come and do this with you. They will be very sad that I've been out here making pizzas with all of you and they haven't been here. They are in school. George is at a school called Thomas's. He's learning about space. Have you all learnt about space?"

At the pizza making station, one child asked: "Has the Queen ever eaten pizza?" Kate replied: "That's such a good question, I don't know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?" Before leaving, the royal was presented with a jar of home-made honey and a book about birds.

