Kate Middleton and family back home in London following festive break The holidays are over!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely to be back in London following their festive holiday in Norfolk. The royal couple and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - joined the Queen and other members of the royal family for Christmas, where they stayed at their country home, Anmer Hall, which is situated close to Sandringham estate. But this week marks the start of a new school term, meaning Prince William and Kate are no doubt getting George, five, and Charlotte, three, ready for their first day back at school. The royal children will re-join their respective classmates at Thomas's Battersea and Willcocks Nursery School on Tuesday.

Prince William and Kate are thought to be back in London

The following day, Kate will celebrate her 37th birthday. This year her birthday will be extra special as it's the first one with baby Louis. It's expected that Kate will celebrate away from the spotlight. Although royal fans will be able to get a glimpse of William, who will be taking part in his first engagement of the year to visit London's Air Ambulance. The father-of-three will no doubt spend the rest of the day with Kate and their children. It is likely that Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as siblings James and Pippa, will also join the royal for her celebrations.

Kate and William were last spotted attending church service in Sandringham on Sunday. They were accompanied by Prince Louis' godmother Lady Laura Meade and her husband James who delivered the best man speech at William and Kate's 2011 wedding. Emilia Jardine-Paterson - who is Prince George's godmother - also attended the service with her husband David and Princess Charlotte's godfather Thomas van Straubenzee. The group appeared to be in great spirits as they made their way inside the church – the royal couple's first appearance in 2019.

