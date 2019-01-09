Prince William talks Kate Middleton's birthday plans The Duke confessed he did remember his wife's birthday

Prince William carried out a poignant engagement with London's Air Ambulance Charity on Wednesday, but in a lighter moment, the conversation turned to his wife Kate, who was celebrating her 37th birthday at home. William was presented with a handmade card from a group of children, prompting the father-of-three to say: "Well done you for remembering, that's very impressive." He added: "I did remember this morning, so I was ok."

A member of staff then asked, "Are you doing anything special today?" leaving a coy William to reply, "That would be telling!" before they all burst into laughter.

As she has done in previous years, Kate is expected to mark her birthday privately. She will likely celebrate at home with William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis when the older kids return from school. While William 36, has kept mum about Kate's birthday plans, we're sure he's organised something special for his wife of seven years.

In 2009 for her 27th birthday, he surprised Kate with a romantic candle-lit supper in a remote log cabin on the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland. William also gifted Kate a pair of cultured pearl earrings one year, and another time presented her with a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond-framed makeup compact featuring a polo player about to hit a pearl.

William carried out his engagement on Wednesday to mark London's Air Ambulance Charity's 30th anniversary campaign. Earlier that day, he was named patron of the campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the charity and support for the development of new facilities. The Prince, a former pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, flew from his home in Kensington Palace to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

The charity's chief pilot, Neil Jeffers, said he was impressed with William's skills, explaining: "We landed at Kensington Palace, we put him in the right seat, the captain's seat of the aircraft, he has only flown the aircraft a couple of times but was happy to fly it. So he did all the flying from the palace. He's very switched on, he's passionate about it and flies incredibly well for someone who doesn't fly that often."

